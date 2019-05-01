Project to improve signage for visitors to Hastings

Hastings could be set to receive £200,000 to spruce up its signage, if a project is approved by council leaders next week.

Known as the Wayfinding Project, the scheme aims to make it easier for visitors to find their way to and from the bus and railway stations.

By doing this, it is hoped more people can be encouraged to use public transport when visiting the town, reducing congestion and pressure on parking as a result.

Funding for the project comes as part of the wider Bexhill and Hastings Movement and Access programme – a scheme which aims to improve transport links in and between the two towns.

Run by East Sussex County Council, the programme is expected to see to road improvements to reduce local congestion and extensions to cycle networks to link more of the towns together.

The county council has received £9m of Local Growth Fund money to run this programme.

As part of this wider programme, the county council has asked Hastings Borough Council to run the Wayfinding Project on its behalf.

A decision on whether to enter into this agreement is to be made by the borough council’s cabinet, when it meets next Tuesday (May 7).

If approved, the work would be expected to be in place by the end of 2020.