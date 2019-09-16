Pedestrian crossing planned for busy Hastings road

Plans for a long-called-for crossing place on a busy Hastings road are to be considered by a senior county councillor next week.

On Monday (September 23), Clare Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is set to consider proposals to build a new pedestrian crossing at The Ridge.

The proposals, which would see a controlled crossing installed between the Chowns Hill and Elphinstone Road junctions, come after numerous requests from residents for a crossing on the road.

According to council documents, the scheme has not previously been considered to be a high priority by council officers, when compared to other proposals around the county.

If approved however, the scheme would be built with money from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP) to improve transport in Hastings and Bexhill, rather than the council’s wider highways budget.

The proposals have already been put out for public consultation earlier this year. Most of the 71 respondents (79 per cent) supported the scheme, although there were several objections as well.

Many of the objectors, council officers say, took issue with the plans to place the crossing near to St Helen’s Church, with some arguing it would be more appropriate to place it in the vicinity of Hastings Cemetery instead.

According to council crash data, there have been four (non-major) accidents on The Ridge in the three year period up to April 2019. These were all reported to have happened near to the St Helen’s Church and Chowns Hill junction area.

No accidents were recorded in the vicinity of the Hastings Cemetery and Elphinstone Road junction, the council says.

In a report to be considered by Cllr Dowling at the meeting, council officers said: “The county council has previously received requests to provide pedestrian crossing facilities on The Ridge at the junctions of Chowns Hill and Elphinstone Road.

“Securing external funding has enabled the identification of the most appropriate location and a design to introduce a controlled pedestrian crossing, just to the east of the junction with Chowns Hill in the vicinity of St Helens Church Hall.

“The lead member is therefore recommended to approve the proposed installation of a signalised pedestrian crossing just to the east of the junction with Chowns Hill as set out in this report.”