Palestinian rights activist gives impassioned speech to Hastings audience

Palestinian rights activist Miko Peled gave an impassioned speech to an audience in Hastings on Saturday, insisting that BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) was the only way forward for a free Palestine.

The former ‘Israeli Insider’ said that there was a moral obligation on everyone to stand up and demand action on Palestine.

He said: “We have a moral obligation to see the siege on Gaza end. We have a moral obligation to see all Palestinian prisoners free. We have a moral obligation to see the refugees be allowed to return to their homes and their land.

“BDS is the road map that was given to us by Palestinians. So it’s crucial that we act, it’s crucial that we stand up. It’s crucial that elected officials know that we demand action, not resolutions and Free Palestine stickers, not solidarity.

“Solidarity is no longer enough, we need action.

“The patient is dying, he’s bleeding to death. Standing around and cheering them on is not going to do it.”

Miko spoke to a packed room at the White Rock Hotel, describing his journey from the son of a prominent Zionist family to Palestinian rights advocate.

Growing up in Jerusalem, Miko explained that his father was a General in the 1967 war, his grandfather signed the Declaration of Independence and his great uncle was President.

“For me, Zionism was something I drank and ate and consumed and breathed every single day of my life,” he said. But the killing of his niece in a suicide attack in Jerusalem in 1997 forced him to re-examine his whole belief system.

Miko was hosted by the Hastings & Rye Palestine Solidarity Campaign. For more information, visit http://hastingspalestinecampaign.org/.