Opposition parties challenge Hastings MP Amber Rudd on Brexit stance

A joint statement by the opposition parties in Hastings and Rye has challenged MP Amber Rudd on why she supports the Prime Minister’s proposed suspension of Parliament.

The letter, which is due to be signed by Labour’s Peter Chowney, the Liberal Democrats’ Nick Perry and Julia Hilton of the Green Party on Saturday (September 7), challenges the Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd over her stance on Brexit and why she supports the suspension of Parliament by PM Boris Johnson.

The three will be signing the letter at St Mary in the Castle at noon on Saturday and have invited the public to sign too.

The letter was written after Boris Johnson announced he would suspend Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit, to ensure the UK left the EU by October 31.

In June, Hastings and Rye MP Ms Rudd called Mr Johnson’s plan to prorogue Parliament ‘outrageous’.

After Mr Johnson was voted the next leader of the Conservative party, and therefore Prime Minister, Ms Rudd accepted a position in Mr Johnson’s cabinet – staying on as Work and Pensions Secretary, a role she was given by Theresa May.

The letter to Ms Rudd reads: “As we meet to sign this letter, the country is still reeling from an unprecedented attack on the sovereignty of Parliament – by our own Government.

“We were in agreement with you when, back in June, you were interviewed on Hastings Pier and condemned any attempt to stop Parliament doing its job of protecting the best interests of the British people, British businesses and our public services. Indeed, you said: ‘I think it’s outrageous to consider proroguing parliament. We are not Stuart kings’.

“Imagine our profound disappointment that you not only accepted a position in Boris Johnson’s government and abandoned your Remainer convictions, but have now said nothing in opposition to the Prime Minister’s decision to prorogue Parliament.

“You have, in our view, let yourself, and the people of Hastings and Rye down. We, the under-signed, now demand that you resign from Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

“If you will not, you should have the courage to explain to the constituency, in writing, the reasons for your refusal, and for your public silence on this most crucial of issues. We look forward to your swift response.”

The letter comes a day after MPs took control of today’s business after winning a vote by 328 votes to 301 in the Commons last night (Tuesday, September 3). That result means a bill attempting to stop a no deal Brexit and orders the Prime Minister to ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline will be brought before MPs today.

After the Government’s defeat last night, Mr Johnson said he would call for a general election if he was forced to request an extension to the October 31 deadline.

Ms Rudd has been approached for comment.

