New Southeastern train timetable introduced

Southeastern services ‘have largely been running smoothly’ since the introduction of a new train timetable.

Changes affected commuters across London, Kent and East Sussex.

According to the rail operator ‘Southeastern services have largely been running smoothly, with no cancellations or major incidents and the overwhelming majority of trains getting people to work on time’.

During the morning peak today (Monday May 21 from 5-10am:

93 per cent of trains arrived at their destinations within 5 minutes of their scheduled arrival

74 per cent of trains arrived within 59 seconds of their scheduled arrival (Right Time).

This is above average for Monday morning peak time and significantly above Southeastern’s Right Time target of 70 per cent - a positive outcome for the first working day implementation of the new timetable.

Ellie Burrows, train services director at Southeastern, said: “We know that for many passengers that it can be challenging to adapt to a new train timetable, with service schedules becoming embedded in the daily routine of many people who commute to the capital and across the south east for work.

“These changes are allowing us to introduce more services onto the Southeastern network. There will be more seats on Highspeed services in the morning peak, increased train frequency in places like Greenwich and Orpington, faster journeys from Gravesend and Dartford into the capital, and better connections. Services from Rainham will connect passengers to destinations as far north as Luton.

“Importantly, these changes will allow us to better support the local businesses and communities across London, Kent and East Sussex which depend on the railway to connect them to trade, tourism and staff, while also supporting the broader regional economy by enabling more people to travel on the network.

“For the vast majority of our passengers, the new services mean more choice and better journeys and we look forward to continuing our drive towards delivering an improved experience for all our customers on the network.”