Major plans to develop land on St Leonards seafront

Plans to develop the West Marina site in St Leonards are moving forwards as Hastings Borough Council seeks views on leasing the land to developers.

Last week, Hastings Borough Council published a notice of its intention to dispose of the land to developers by long lease, as part of plans to create a mixed residential and commercial development on the site.

West Marina Site

As the site, which lies to the south of Seaside Road, forms an open public space, the council is required to seek views from residents before agreeing to any lease or sale.

In a report discussing the disposal plans, a council officer said: “As the Development Plan identifies, Seaside Road is one of the few remaining significant re-development sites on the Hastings/St Leonards seafront.

“It presents an opportunity to create a high quality development which can help regenerate the area and act as a destination in its own right, as an addition to Hastings and the Old Town.

“The site is capable of accommodating both apartments and family housing. The site, given its size and location, will be expected to support a varied housing mix and affordable housing.”

The report adds that the design of the development would need to compliment the nearby Grosvenor Gardens Conservation Area.

However it also says details of the design would be subject to further planning work, including a public forum on the design of the site.

The council has previously identified developer County Gate/Sunley as its preferred bidder for developing the site in line with its Local Development Plan.

Anyone wishing to object to the proposed disposal must do so in writing before March 1.

Letters of objection should be addressed to the Chief Legal Officer, Hastings Borough Council, Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings, TN34 3UY quoting the reference HM/001082.

Only objections connected to the disposal of the land and loss of open space – rather than the wider development proposals – are to be considered as part of the legal notice.