Letter calling on Hastings MP Amber Rudd to resign from cabinet signed by opposition members

Three opposition members have signed a letter to Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd asking her why she supports the Prime Minister’s proposed suspension of Parliament.

The letter was signed by Labour’s Peter Chowney, the Liberal Democrats’ Nick Perry and the Green Party's Chris Whitrow, who signed the letter on behalf of Julia Hilton. The letter was signed outside St Mary in the Castle at noon today (Saturday, September 7).

L-R Nick Perry (Liberal Democrats), Chris Whitrow (Campaign Manger of the local Green Party) and Peter Chowney (Labour)

It challenges Ms Rudd over her stance on Brexit and why she supports the suspension of Parliament by PM Boris Johnson.

The three have also invited members of the public to sign the letter.

It was written after Boris Johnson announced he would suspend Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit, to ensure the UK left the EU by October 31.

In June, Hastings and Rye MP Ms Rudd called Mr Johnson’s plan to prorogue Parliament ‘outrageous’.

Chris Whitrow signing the letter

After Mr Johnson was voted the next leader of the Conservative party, and therefore Prime Minister, Ms Rudd accepted a position in his cabinet – staying on as Work and Pensions Secretary, a role she was given by Theresa May.

The letter to Ms Rudd reads: “As we meet to sign this letter, the country is still reeling from an unprecedented attack on the sovereignty of Parliament – by our own Government.

“We were in agreement with you when, back in June, you were interviewed on Hastings Pier and condemned any attempt to stop Parliament doing its job of protecting the best interests of the British people, British businesses and our public services. Indeed, you said: ‘I think it’s outrageous to consider proroguing parliament. We are not Stuart kings’.

“Imagine our profound disappointment that you not only accepted a position in Boris Johnson’s government and abandoned your Remainer convictions, but have now said nothing in opposition to the Prime Minister’s decision to prorogue Parliament.

Peter Chowney signs the letter

“You have, in our view, let yourself, and the people of Hastings and Rye down. We, the under-signed, now demand that you resign from Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

“If you will not, you should have the courage to explain to the constituency, in writing, the reasons for your refusal, and for your public silence on this most crucial of issues. We look forward to your swift response.”

Ms Rudd has not responded to approaches for comment.

Nick Perry signs the letter