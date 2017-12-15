Labour names its new candidates for May 2018

The Labour Party has announced a sweep of new candidates for Hastings Borough Council, as the party prepares for an ‘all-out’ election in May 2018.

The election comes as a result of a series of minor boundary changes, which will see all 16 of the town’s council wards contested at the same time.

So far the Labour Party has nominated 31 out of 32 of its candidates – with eight current Labour councillors stepping down.

Announcing the nominations on November 27, local party secretary Jonathan Lee said: “Hastings and Rye Labour Party has been choosing local members to fight these elections over the last few weeks, and is delighted to announce that after an all day selection meeting last Saturday (November 25), 31 out of the 32 candidates have been selected by ward members.

“As some current councillors, who all continue to serve until next May, are retiring, there are several new faces among those selected.

“A diverse group includes far more women candidates, as the Labour Party nationally seeks to contest all elections with a balanced team of men and women.”

The candidates are: Lex Coan and Steve Thorpe for Ashdown; Mike Turner and Warren Davies for Baird; Sue Beaney and Dominic Sabetian for Braybrooke; Judy Rogers and Leah Levane for Castle; Ruby Cox and Trevor Webb for Central St Leonards; Andy Ives and Nicholas Davies for Conquest; Kim Forward and Colin Fitzgerald for Gensing; Maya Evans and Paul Barnett for Hollington; Brekke Larsen and Mike Southon for Maze Hill; Dany Louise and James Bacon for Old Hastings; Heather Bishop and Andrew Battley for Ore; Margi O’Callaghan and Nigel Sinden for Silverhill; Antonia Berelson and Andy Batsford for St Helens; Tania Charman and Peter Chowney for Tressell; Anne Rouse for West St Leonards; and Phil Scott and Alan Roberts for Wishing Tree.

The eight current Labour councillors standing down are: Terri Dowling, Andrew Cartwright, Bruce Dowling, Emily Westley, Dawn Poole, Richard Street, Michael Wincott, and Mike Howard.