Jeremy Corbyn is coming to Hastings

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and members of his shadow cabinet are coming to Hastings.

On Saturday (October 12), Labour Roots is holding a series of events at Hastings College with the aim of bringing together activists and the public with the leader and other members of the party.

At 6pm, there will be speeches from Mr Corbyn, shadow cabinet members and well-known local campaigners, interspersed with music and entertainment throughout the evening.

The day starts at 2pm with an event called Winning with the Green Industrial Revolution.

Those attending will join Barry Gardiner and leading local activists to discuss what a ‘Green Industrial Revolution’ means for Hastings, including ‘green unionised jobs, new green skills and education, and a cleaner community to live in’.

Also at 2pm is the Refugee Buddy Project where visitors are invited to listen to Diane Abbott talk about the biggest challenges for the refugee community, and join with residents in Hastings who have been organising to show solidarity with settled refugees.

From 4pm to 5.30pm there will be a Persuasive Conversations Training event and, at the same time, there will be Digital Campaigns Training.

The Great Big Rally, featuring speeches from Mr Corbyn and members of his shadow cabinet, will get underway at 6pm.

This will be Jeremy Corbyn’s second visit to Hastings in 2019.

Jeremy Corbyn: ‘I love Hastings’