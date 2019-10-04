Housing plans on outskirts of Hastings

Proposals for a housing development on the outskirts of Hastings are to be considered by Rother planners next week.

On Thursday (October 10), Rother District Council’s planning committee is to consider an application to build 10 houses on land at Bachelors Bump, off Winchelsea Road.

The scheme would comprise of six detached houses, a terrace of three houses and a chalet bungalow, forming a new cul de sac.

In a report recommending the application be approved, a Rother planning officer said: “The development can provide a sustainable housing scheme with an appropriate design that balances sensitive matters, including the proximity to the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), ecological issues and potential buried archaeology.

“To deliver an appropriate scheme conditions are proposed to ensure that the provision of or safeguarding of a range of matters. And, on that basis, the development is recommended for approval.”

While recommended for approval, the scheme has proven to be controversial with local residents.

According to council papers, Rother planners received 22 letters of objection to the scheme, raising a number of concerns including road safety and traffic, as well as the impact of development on the AONB and local ecology.

The application has also seen objections raised by both Hastings Borough Council and Guestling Parish Council.

In a statement submitted to Rother planners, Guestling Parish Council said: “The parish council agrees with the local residents rightfully concerned about the impact this development will have on this area.

“There appears to be no protection offered to the root system of the Grade A trees that are currently close to the existing track.

“We note that Hastings Borough Council recommend refusal and support their reasoning particularly the harm this will bring to the open, natural and rural character adjacent to AONB.”

For further details of the application see application reference RR/2018/2040/P