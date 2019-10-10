Housing approved on outskirts of Hastings

Proposals for a housing development on the outskirts of Hastings have been approved by Rother planners.

On Thursday (October 10), Rother District Council’s planning committee approved an application to build 10 houses on land at Bachelor’s Bump, off Winchelsea Road.

The approved scheme will see six detached houses, a terrace of three houses and a chalet bungalow built on the site forming a new cul de sac.

While approved the application had proved controversial, with objections raised by both Hastings Borough Council and Guestling Parish Council.

Rother planners had also received 22 letters of objection to the scheme, with residents raising a number of concerns including road safety and traffic, as well as the impact of development on the AONB and local ecology.

In light of these concerns, the committee asked for council officers to look into further protection to trees included in the site.

For further details see application reference RR/2018/2040/P