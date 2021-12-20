Here are some of the biggest East Sussex housing developments in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond
When and where new homes are built is always a controversial subject and one to stir up plenty of strong opinions.
As we prepare to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the start of 2022, we took a look at some of the biggest and most significant planning applications recently granted permission in East Sussex.
Back in February, Wealden district councillors approved 250 homes at Friday Street Farm, right on the outskirts of Eastbourne.
Also on the edge of the town, extra homes at Brodricklands and Hamlands Farm site in Willingdon were given the thumbs up in September, taking the total due to be built to 425.
Meanwhile revised proposals for 100 homes on the former Bedfordwell Road Depot site in Eastbourne were supported in August.
Eastbourne also saw 60 homes approved at the former Gate Court Dairy building in Waterworks Road and 49 homes at the former Woods Cottage site off Langney Rise.
In Hastings, a council-led development in Hollington was given the green light in February and a new apartment building in London Road was allowed on appeal in September.
A 160-home scheme off Spindlewood Drive in Little Common was also allowed on appeal in July, while 70 homes off Clavering Walk in Bexhill were granted permission by Rother District Council in August.
Rother also granted schemes for 200 homes at Blackfriars in Battle 200 homes at Blackfriars in Battle and 26 homes in Ellerslie Lane, Bexhill.
And earlier this month, developers were granted permission for 65 homes in Bexhill Road, Ninfield by Wealden District Council.
Also given the go-ahead by Wealden were 300 homes in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham and 45 homes in Amberstone.
Lastly, the South Downs National Park Authority approved 226 homes at Old Malling Farm in Lewes back in June.
Are there any significant developments approved in 2021 we left off our list? Email us and we’ll add them in.