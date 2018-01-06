Heating costs could ‘soar’ under government’s new energy plans

More than 21,000 oil heated households in Sussex could see their fuel bills soar if new government proposals go ahead, according to heating technician OFTEC (Oil and Renewable Heating Technologies).

The plans suggest oil homes should switch to electrically driven ‘heat pump’ technology in a bid to reduce carbon emissions from heating.

However, as oil remains the cheapest form of heating, industry figures show – unless expensive improvements are made to the energy efficiency of a home – heat pumps can cost up to 88 per cent more to run than a modern oil boiler for a typical three bedroom property, according to OFTEC. This would leave rural homes in Sussex facing a rise in their fuels bills of up to £750 per year.

OFTEC said: “At a time when incomes are being squeezed and living costs are rising, this would have serious implications for those already struggling to pay their energy bills and could plunge many more into economic hardship and fuel poverty.

“It could also increase the already scandalously high number of older and vulnerable people in Sussex who die each winter because they can’t afford to keep warm.”

In response, OFTEC, which represents the oil heating industry, has written to local MPs in Sussex who represent rural constituencies to highlight these concerns and urge the government to reconsider.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said: “We fully support the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions from heating but these new government proposals are misinformed and misguided.

“Switching oil heated homes to heat pumps which are expensive to install and run could spell economic disaster for thousands of households in Sussex. This situation cannot be allowed to happen.”

OFTEC has put forward an alternative solution which involves moving oil heated households to a low carbon ‘bio-liquid’ fuel which would be simple to adopt and cost effective to run, whilst still significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Mr Farrow added: “Households in Sussex need affordable and practical alternatives to current government plans which are too expensive and could lead to catastrophic social harm, particularly for low income families and older people.

“With the support of local MPs, we hope we can make government see a better way forward.”