Hastings residents oppose plans for Country Park solar farm

Around 20 Hastings residents joined the town’s Green Party on a walk around the sites being considered for a solar farm in the Country Park.

The walk organised by the Hastings Green Party took place on Sunday (December 1).

Hastings Borough Council is proposing installing solar panels on three sites in the Country Park and has committed £80,000 to feasibility studies.

The Friends of Hastings Country Park said it opposes the plan, citing a number of concerns including ‘visual impact and the lack of an environmental impact assessment’.

Michael Moor, Chair of the Friends of Hastings Country Park, was present to guide walkers to the three proposed sites, and to answer questions raised about the proposal and its likely impact.

Julia Hilton, spokesperson for Hastings Green Party, said: “Having seen the proposed sites for the solar farms, Hastings Green Party is more concerned than ever that this is completely the wrong place for such a development.

“The panels would be very visible, not least because they would require a high fence to protect them.

“One of the proposed sites is very close to a Site of Special Scientific Interest, and all would have major impacts on the country park, a designated Local Nature Reserve and part of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“Obviously we are in favour of increasing local renewable energy generation, but not at the expense of our local green spaces. We need a town-wide conversation about how Hastings moves to a zero-carbon future, rather than contentious infrastructure projects such as this being imposed from above.”

In response, a spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said: “Work is still ongoing on this project and, as explained on our website, initial feedback from Natural England is expected early next year.

“It would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this stage.