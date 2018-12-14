Hastings protest against Brexit

Anti-Brexit campaigners were out in force in Hastings town centre today (Friday, December 14).

Members of the European Movement 1066 branch took part in a national pro-Remain campaign at the rally beside the Odeon Cinema.

Campaigners who joined in today's rally

Scores of shoppers stopped to watch the event, which included light-hearted comedy from Faux Bo Jo, a stand-up comedian portraying former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and prominent Leave campaigner.

Protestors greeted a big yellow campaign bus and waved European Union flags.

However the name of the campaign bus attracted some vocal opposition from a few members of the public.

The campaigners are calling for a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal.

Faux Bo Jo

After leaving Hastings the campaign bus moved on to Eastbourne and Brighton.