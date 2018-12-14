Hastings protest against Brexit

The campaign bus that arrived in town this afternoon SUS-181214-131926001
The campaign bus that arrived in town this afternoon SUS-181214-131926001

Anti-Brexit campaigners were out in force in Hastings town centre today (Friday, December 14).

Members of the European Movement 1066 branch took part in a national pro-Remain campaign at the rally beside the Odeon Cinema.

Campaigners who joined in today's rally

Campaigners who joined in today's rally

Scores of shoppers stopped to watch the event, which included light-hearted comedy from Faux Bo Jo, a stand-up comedian portraying former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and prominent Leave campaigner.

Protestors greeted a big yellow campaign bus and waved European Union flags.

However the name of the campaign bus attracted some vocal opposition from a few members of the public.

The campaigners are calling for a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal.

Faux Bo Jo

Faux Bo Jo

After leaving Hastings the campaign bus moved on to Eastbourne and Brighton.