Hastings polling station moved from usual location

Some Hastings residents will need to visit a different venue to cast their votes next month.

That is because the usual polling station in Mount Pleasant Road is not available on polling day – Thursday, December 12.

Instead, voters will need to travel to Amherst Tennis Club, in Amherst Gardens, Hastings.

Residents were notified of the change in a letter from the electoral services department at Hastings Borough Council.

In the letter, the council said: “The reason for this temporary change is due to your polling station not being available on polling day.

“If you have registered as a postal voter for the upcoming election you do not need to do anything. Your postal vote will be sent as normal.”

One resident was concerned people in the area may struggle to get to the new venue.

However, to avoid this issue, the council advised those unable to get to the new polling station to apply for a postal vote. The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday, November 26.

READ MORE: Who is standing in Hastings and Rye at the next General Election?