Hastings polling station moved for a second time

Some Hastings residents will need to visit a different venue to cast their votes next month.

That is because the usual polling station in Hughenden Road, off Mount Pleasant Road is not available on polling day – Thursday, December 12.

Instead, voters will need to travel to Christ Church Blacklands Church Hall, in Laton Road,

These voters were previously told they would need to cast their vote at the Amherst Tennis Club, in Amherst Gardens, Hastings, but this has since changed.

Voters who usually cast their ballot at the Arthur Easton Centre will now need to go to the Taplin Centre, in Upper Maze Hill.

In a statement, Hastings Borough Council said: “The reason for this is due to the timing of the snap election which has meant we have faced some difficulties in securing our usual polling stations. We have been luckier than some councils whose count venue or a large number of polling stations are not available to them.

“In Hastings we have had to find alternative voting venues for two of our polling stations: St Mark’s Church on Hughenden Road (off of Mount Pleasant Road) and The Arthur Easton Centre (part of St Michael’s Hospice).

“To confirm: if you normally vote at St Marks, Hughenden Road, you will now need to go to Christ Church Blacklands Church Hall, Laton Road; if you normally vote at the Arthur Easton Centre, you will now need to go to the Taplin Centre, 3 Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea.

“We have written to the residents to inform them of the changes. Our printers will send new poll cards near to the election date.”

The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday, November 26.

READ MORE: Who is standing in Hastings and Rye at the next General Election?