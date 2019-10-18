Hastings new build given thumbs up

Proposals to demolish a beauty salon and build a house in its place have been given the go ahead by Hastings planners.

On Wednesday (October 16), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee approved an application to demolish a single storey commercial unit in Burry Road and build a two-storey house in its place

The proposals, which include two off-street parking spaces, were unanimously approved by the committee, following a short discussion.

Speaking in support of the scheme, Cllr Phil Scott (Lab, Wishing Tree) said: “It is a quirky little site already and the design before us I quite like, although to be fair it is not totally in-keeping with what we have already got there.

“The main concerns I had were around parking, but I think that is addressed by the off-street parking.

“I can see absolutely no reason to refuse it and I look forward to coming forward and being developed.”

The application had seen some concerns had been raised by several residents, primarily over fears it would overlook and overshadow existing buildings.

In light of these concerns, however, the developer had amended its initial designs to mitigate any disruption, including the fitting of non-opening frosted windows.

Concerns had also been raised over the impact on local traffic, but no objections were raised by East Sussex Highways on these grounds.

For further details of the scheme see application reference HS/FA/19/00357 on the Hastings Borough Council planning website.