Hastings homes planned on part of site earmarked for new medical centre

View from Ore Valley Road

In an application to Hastings Borough Council, planning permission is being sought to build nine three-bedroom homes on a brownfield site to the north of Ore Valley Road, which has previously been granted permission for a new medical centre.

Council planners first approved plans for a medical centre on the site in 2013, with further permission granted again in 2018. According to those applications, a two-storey centre was expected to be built, to include GPs’ offices, a pharmacy and a retail unit of some form.

According to the application, the landowner still intends to build out this proposal in some form, but likely on a smaller scale than first proposed.

In a design and access statement, a spokesman for the applicant said: “It is still intended to develop the northern part of the site for a medical centre, but plans have been delayed pending further negotiations with potential occupiers.

“What is clear is that the land-take required for the medical centre is not as great as previously envisaged (the pharmacy and retail unit elements will likely be removed from any future planning application), so the part of the site fronting Ore Valley Road can be segregated off and developed for housing.

“Revised proposals for the medical centre will be subject to a separate application in the future, however the time scale for this is unknown. In the meantime, the landowner has taken the decision to develop this part of the site for housing.”

The site, which was formerly a storage yard, sits between East Sussex College’s Ore Valley campus and the relatively-recently built residential development north of Hughenden Road.

According to developers, the proposed houses would be in two terraces, leaving space for a future access to the north of the site. The houses would be of a similar design to the rest of the nearby residential development.

While approved, the previous medical centre proposals had seen some strong opposition from local residents due to concerns about antisocial behaviour in the area.