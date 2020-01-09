Hastings and Rye MP’s calls for action on rail improvements

Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart met with officials at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday (January 7) to set out her priorities for the area.

She said: “One of my top priorities for Hastings and Rye is improvements to our local transport infrastructure, and rail is a critical part in this.

“For too long commuters, residents and visitors have been plagued by underfunded services, disruption and ever-increasing fares. This simply isn’t good enough.

“It’s time now to stop the talking about improvements and start actioning them. At my first meeting with officials in 10 Downing Street I made it clear that more investment is required in our local rail infrastructure to improve the services to local residents.

“I also pushed the point that action is need now and the period of dither and delay must come to an end.”

After her conversations at Downing Street, Sally-Ann met with Martin Woodfine, of the St Leonards and Hastings Rail Improvement Programme (SHRIMP), and Ray Chapman, of East Sussex Rail Alliance (ESRA), to talk further about the work required to improve the service.

She said: “I was delighted to be able to meet so soon into my new role as MP, with Martin and Ray. It gave me an opportunity to outline my priorities to them for local rail improvements, and the work I’m already doing to ensure we get the investment and action we need.

“It is clear to me we need a coordinated approach across the South East that improves signalling, reduces journey times to London and along the coast, and delivers more environmentally friendly rolling stock.”

After the meeting Ray said: “We were delighted to meet with Sally-Ann and see her commitment to improvements to local rail in Hastings and Rye.

“At the meeting we were clear with her that the service, although better than it has been, still requires major improvements – from signalling upgrades, to better rolling stock and faster services to London and along the south coast mainline.

“We are all clear that there is lots more to do, but the determination is there, and we are all keen to see action prevail over words now.”

Martin said: “SHRIMP found the meeting constructive, with a new momentum after years of delays. There are multi-faceted talks being scheduled to drive the Marshlink projects forward. There is still lots to do, but there is a renewed optimism that will benefit the whole area.”

