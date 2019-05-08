Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd parliamentary credit card suspended after receipt deadlines missed

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd has had her parliamentary credit card suspended twice since 2015 after deadlines to submit receipts were missed, a freedom of information request (FOI) has revealed.

The request, lodged by the Daily Telegraph, showed deadlines were missed by Ms Rudd’s team in 2015 and 2016.

A spokesman for the Work and Pensions Secretary said: “Over a short period of time in 2015 and 2016, some deadlines to submit receipts were missed by the member of staff responsible for these matters. These were subsequently resolved many years ago and there have been no issues since 2016.”

The FOI request revealed a total of 377 MPs have been sanctioned since 2015 for wrong, incomplete or late claims.

The list of those to have had their cards suspended included Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour deputy leader Tom Watson and Conservative MP Boris Johnson.

The FOI request also showed the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) – set up after the expenses scandal – felt the information should not be released as it would hinder the expenses system.

However, the information was released to the daily newspaper following a decision by a high court judge.

See more:

‘Men with knives’ at Bexhill emergency incident

Councillors’ reaction to Rother District Council election results

Police name motorcyclist who died in collision near Rye