Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd has ‘full support’ for Theresa May

Theresa May has the ‘full support’ of Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd ahead of tonight’s no confidence vote.

The Prime Minister will face the vote between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday (December 12) after the required 48 letters calling for a contest were delivered to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of backbench Tories.

She will need to secure 158 votes – half the parliamentary party plus one – if she is to win the vote.

One of those is likely to come from Work and Pensions Secretary and Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd after she said the Prime Minister has her ‘full support’.

She added: “At this critical time we need to support and work with the PM to deliver on leaving the EU, & our domestic agenda – ambitious for improvements to people’s lives and to build on growth of wages and jobs.”

Results from tonight’s vote are expected around 9pm.

If Mrs May wins then she will remain Conservative leader and cannot be challenged for another 12 months. If she loses, then there would be a Conservative leadership contest in which she could not stand.