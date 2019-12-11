Hastings and Rye candidate under investigation by Conservative party

The Conservative party is investigating Hastings and Rye candidate Sally-Ann Hart for a post she shared onto her Facebook page, a Tory spokesperson has confirmed.

The Tory candidate posted a link to an article entitled Women’s March Towards Islam? written by activist and author Cheri Berens, who claims to write about Islamic propoganda.

The blog post claimed the women’s march in America had been used to promote the ‘Muslim agenda’

Mrs Hart shared it on her Facebook page, describing it as an ‘affecting read’.

On Monday (December 11), a Conservative Party spokesperson said: “Sally Ann Hart is under investigation and these comments will form part of that investigation.

“Our complaints process is rightly a confidential one but there are a wide range of sanctions to challenge and change behaviour, including conditions to undertake training, periods of suspension and expulsion, and these are applied on a case-by-case basis”

Mrs Hart shared the post onto her Facebook in January 2017, shortly before standing in Durham North West at the snap election, in which she lost to Labour.

The investigation comes days after the Conservative candidate was booed at a hustings event for her comments about some people with learning difficulties.

She is standing in Hastings and Rye against Labour’s Peter Chowney, Liberal Democrat Nick Perry and Independent candidate Paul Crosland on Thursday (December 12).

Sally-Ann Hart has not yet responded to requests for comment.