Hastings allocated £2.2m for 390 new homes

Almost 400 new homes are set to be built in Hastings in the next four years following a Government investment of more than £2 million, according to Amber Rudd MP.

With the Government committed to building up to 200,000 new homes across the country by 2022, a total investment of £866 million was announced on Thursday.

This money will be used to fund 133 council-led housing projects across the country.

Hastings Borough Council has been allocated £2,225,000 to lead a project to build 390 new homes in the town over the next four years.

This money will be put towards a bid for the development of the new sports village containing a range of facilities – including a community stadium with a capacity of 3,000 – as well as to unlock land for the development of new homes.

Hastings MP Amber Rudd said: “I am delighted Hastings has been allocated £2,225,000 which could deliver 390 homes by 2022.”

“This funding will help get much-needed homes built more quickly.”

The 32 council-led projects across the South East received an allocation of £224.5 million. This is the first wave of funding from the Government’s £5 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund which aims to build up to 500,000 homes across the South East region by 2022.

The latest investment will fund key local infrastructure projects including new roads, cycle paths, flood defences and land remediation work.

Housing Secretary Sajid Javid said: “My priority is building the homes this country desperately needs.

“This first wave of investment in projects across the South East will help get up to 50,000 homes off the ground, making a huge difference to communities across the region.

“This is just one of the many ways this Government is taking action to get Britain building homes again.”