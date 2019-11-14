Guardian columnist Owen Jones visits Hastings and Rye

Guardian columnist and political commentator Owen Jones visited Hastings and Rye’s Labour headquarters.

He was in the town on November 5 and spent a number of hours at the phone bank session, talking to members and Peter Chowney, Hastings and Rye’s Labour party candidate.

During his visit, he said Labour could ‘smash it’ in Hastings and Rye, referring to the 2017 election when Amber Rudd beat Peter Chowney with a majority of 346 votes, following a recount.

Who is standing in Hastings and Rye at the next General Election?

He said: “It was so close in Hastings and Rye last time; it was quite literally a re-count away.

“This time around Labour can smash it here.

“The membership is full of hope and gearing up for the fight of their lives. I think they genuinely believe they can do it but the only way of ending austerity by taxing the rich; getting rid of tuition fees and stopping punishing young people for daring to dream to go to university; solving the housing crisis that’s destroying people’s living standards; bringing utilities under public ownership – the only way of getting those things is quite literally to vote for them.”

Addressing the voters in Hastings and Rye, he added: “And that’s why I hope you vote for Labour.

“You’ve got a brilliant candidate called Peter Chowney who is absolutely rooted in his community and determined to fight for people who don’t have a voice. So please vote Labour and let’s do this.”

The conversations were filmed as part of a short film for the Guardian called Owen Jones in the South East. Unseating Boris: Is hope enough to carry Labour through?