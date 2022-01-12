Fresh Downing Street party allegations ‘not a resigning issue’ for Boris Johnson says Bexhill and Battle MP

Boris Johnson is facing fresh allegations of parties held at Downing Street in 2020 while the rest of the country was in lockdown (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, ITV published an email showing staff were invited for drinks in the Number 10 garden as the rest of the country was in lockdown observing strict rules on social gatherings.

It is alleged the Prime Minister, along with his wife Carrie Johnson, was in attendance.

The revelations are the latest in a string of alleged gatherings in Downing Street and other government departments back in 2020.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is currently investigating whether any of the alleged parties were in breach of the rules.

Appearing on the BBC Today programme this morning, Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman was asked what he needed to hear from Mr Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions later today.

He said: “What did he attend, because more clarity is needed. We are back to where we were a month ago before the inquiry was set up where people are demanding answers and we are all in the dark and that includes me.”

He was then asked if Mr Johnson should resign if he did attend.

Mr Merriman responded: “No, I do not believe so, and again we don’t know what’s happened so I feel rotten speculating before I even know the facts, but as far as I’m concerned we judge people in the round and that includes the actions that were taken during the pandemic, the support, the vaccination programme and holding the nerve on Plan B and then you judge people where they have done wrong.

“I do think it needs clearing up, it’s gone on too far, we are talking about this rather than smart motorways and good policy changes, but as I say if you’re saying: ‘Is this a resigning moment?’ then I do not believe it is as I judge people in the round and you have to take the positives that the Prime Minister has delivered and then maybe add some of the negatives and then ask people to give their view.”