First Hastings and Rye election hustings takes place tomorrow

Extinction Rebellion’s Hastings and Rye branch will be hosting an election hustings on Friday (November 22).

Held at the Central Hall on the first floor of 6 Bank Buildings, Station Road, Hastings, the event will take place between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Three of the four Hastings and Rye candidates have confirmed their attendance.

Labour’s Peter Chowney, Liberal Democrat Nick Perry and Independent candidate Paul Crosland will be in attendance.

However, Conservative candidate Sally-Ann Hart has yet to confirm, according to Extinction Rebellion.

Audience questions will focus on climate and ecological crises, both local and national.

Extinction Rebellion said: “We are facing an unprecedented global emergency. Life on Earth is in crisis. Scientists agree we have entered a period of abrupt climate breakdown, and we are in the midst of a mass extinction of our own making.”

Joanna Macy, from Active Hope, added: “Future generations will look back at the time we are living in now. The kind of future they look from, and the story they tell about our period, will be shaped by choices we make in our lifetimes.”