Everything you need to know about European elections in Sussex

Sussex voters will head to the polls for the European elections next Thursday (May 23).
Why are these elections being held?
The UK is set to elect 73 new Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) to Brussels.
These elections would not have happened if the country had left the EU on March 29, but will now go ahead after Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement failed to win the support of Parliament.
Newly-elected MEPs may not take their seats if a deal is agreed before the start of July, but this is not believed to be likely.
What happens in Sussex?
The South East region, which elects ten MEPs, covers East Sussex, Brighton and Hove, West Sussex, the Isle of Wight, Hampshire, Kent, Surrey, Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.
The last elections were held in 2014, with the South East electing four UKIP MEPs, three Conservatives, one Green, one Labour and one Lib Dem.
How do I vote?
Polling in the UK will take place on Thursday May 23 from 7am to 10pm.
In England, Scotland and Wales the voting system for the European elections is the d’Hondt system of proportional representation - regional closed list.
The political parties put forward names of candidates in rank order, with no more than the number of seats allowed for each party in each region.
The ballot paper lists the parties’ names and their candidates as well as any independents.
Voters just put a cross next to either the party or independent candidate they wish to vote for.
After the results are announced the first seat is given to the party with the most votes in each region.
This party’s votes are then divided by the number of seats it has plus one (in this case two).
After this is done the next party with the highest number of votes gets the second seat, with the process repeated until all ten MEPs in the region are elected.
When are results expected?
The majority of countries in the EU go to the polls on Sunday, meaning results in the UK will not be declared until after 10pm on Sunday night.
Who can I vote for?
Alongside the Conservatives, Greens, Labour, Lib Dems and UKIP, this election will also see candidates put forward from the new Brexit Party and Change UK,
SOUTH EAST CANDIDATES:
CHANGE UK
Richard Ashworth
Victoria Groulef
Warren Morgan
Eleanor Fuller
Robin Bextor
Nicholas Mazze
Suzana Carp
Phil Murphy
Heather Allen
Diane Yeo
CONSERVATIVE
Daniel Hannan
Nirj Deva
Richard Robinson
Michael Whiting
Juliette Ash
Anna Firth
Adrian Pepper
Clarence Mitchell
Neva Sadikoglu-Novaky
Caroline Newton
GREEN
Alexandra Philips
Elise Benjamin
Vix Lowthion
Leslie Groves Williams
Phelim Mac Cafferty
Jan Doerfel
Larry Sanders
Isabella Moir
Oliver Sykes
Jonathan Essex
LABOUR
John Howarth
Cathy Shutt
Arran Neathey
Emma Christina Turnbull
Rohit Dasgupta
Amy Fowler
Duncan Shaw Thomas Enright
Lubna Arshad
Simon Burgess
Rachael Ward
LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Catherine Bearder
Anthony Hook
Judith Bunting
Martin Tod
Liz Leffman
Chris Bowers
Giles Goodall
Ruvi Ziegler
Nick Perry
John Vincent
THE BREXIT PARTY
Nigel Farage
Alexandra Phillips
Robert Rowland
Belinda de Lucy
James Bartholomew
Christopher Ellis
John Kennedy
Matthew Taylor
George Farmer
Peter Wiltshire
THE SOCIALIST PARTY OF GREAT BRITAIN
Mandy Bruce
Raymond Carr
David Chesham
Robert Cox
Michael Foster
Stephen Harper
Neil Kirk
Anton Pruden
Andrew Thomas-Emans
Darren Williams
UK EUROPEAN UNION PARTY
Pacelli Ndikumana
Clinton Powell
UKIP
Piers Wauchope
Liz Phillips
Daryll Pitcher
Toby Brothers
Tony Gould
Clive Keith Egan
Troy De Leon
Alan Harvey Stone
Judy Moore
Pat Mountain
INDEPENDENTS
Jason McMahon
David Round
Michael Turberville