Did Bexhill MP mock fellow Tory MP’s ‘wig’?

A video appearing to show Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman mocking a fellow Tory MP for wearing a wig has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Mr Merriman can be seen behind Michael Fabricant, appearing to gesticulate that the MP for Lichfield in Staffordshire is wearing a wig.

He is then seen talking to one of his colleagues before pointing at Mr Fabricant and nodding.

He then looks across the chamber and appears to say, ‘It’s a wig, oh yeah’ while continuing to nod.

It does not appear as though Mr Fabricant was aware of the exchange taking place behind him.

The video has been viewed 22,000 times in an hour.

Following the incident, Mr Fabricant said: “It’s Huw Merriman MP. I realise no-one knows him.

“A newish member, a little short sighted, and who doesn’t yet realise that PMQs are televised, bless.

“I know people are annoyed about his antics, they have been calling my office, but he’ll eventually learn how to behave. Sweet.”

Mr Merriman has been approached for comment.

