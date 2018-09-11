Decision looming on scheme for 140 new Hastings homes

A decision on controversial proposals to build up to 140 homes in Hastings is set to be made this week.

On Wednesday (September 12), Hastings Borough Council planners are expected to make a decision on whether to grant developers outline planning permission for housing on the former Harrow Lane playing field.

The application was considered by councillors at the planning committee’s last meeting, but was deferred due to concerns around congestion on The Ridge.

While the committee heard East Sussex Highways considered the potential impact of new housing to be ‘acceptable’, councillors asked for further information on how this opinion had been reached.

Particular concerns were raised about access to the site via The Ridge, with councillors questioning if the proposed junction was appropriate given the level of traffic.

As a result the application was deferred until further information could be received from East Sussex Highways.

According to planning documents the site had been allocated for housing under the Hastings local plan. The application is currently recommended for approval.

Council planners have received one further letter of objection since the previous meeting, bringing the total number to 23.

In their letters, residents have raised concerns around the loss of green space as well as pressures on local infrastructure.

At the previous meeting several councillors raised concerns about local infrastructure – particularly schools and doctors surgeries – but officers said no objections had been raised by the relevant organisations.

Officers also warned that a decision based on ‘wrong information’ could leave the council open to a judicial review.