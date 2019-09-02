Conversion plans for Hastings doctors’ surgery site

Developers have put forward proposals to convert a Hastings doctors’ surgery into housing.

In an application to Hastings Borough Council, developers are seeking planning permission to convert Roebuck House in High Street into nine new flats.

Hastings Old Town Surgery in Roebuck House

Currently home to Hastings Old Town Surgery, Roebuck House reportedly sold for £700,000 at auction last year, ahead of the GPs’ relocation to a new building at the Ice House in Rock-a-Nore Road.

In the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “[The site] is located with the [Old Town] designated conservation area … however with minimal external alterations proposed … development would be acceptable in principle.

“The proposed redevelopment scheme would be in accordance with national and local planning polices, causes no demonstrable harm and as such the presumption should be in favour of granting full planning permission.”

According to developers, the scheme would provide a mix of four one-bedroom flats, three two-bedroom flats and two three-bedroom flats.

The scheme does not include additional parking (retaining the two spaces already at the surgery), but developers say the change of use will result in fewer vehicles using the site overall.

Developers also say there is no duty to provide affordable housing as part of the scheme, as the proposals are for fewer than 10 homes.

For more details see application reference HS/LB/19/00694 on the Hastings Borough Council planning website.