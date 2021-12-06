Calls for Hastings road to be made a one-way route

Robertson’s Hill, off of Old London Road, Hastings

On Monday (December 13), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is set to consider a petition calling for a one-way street, new footpath and 20mph speed limit in Robertson’s Hill, off of Old London Road.

Petitioners argued the measures would improve road safety in the area, however county council officers have said they would not ‘be a priority’.

In a report to be considered by Cllr Dowling, a council officer said: “The county council has a limited amount of funding to develop local transport improvements and we need to ensure that we target our resources to those schemes which will be of greatest benefit to our local communities.

“To help us prioritise the numerous requests received for improvements, we developed a process to determine which schemes should be funded through our Integrated Transport Programme.

“The request and associated traffic calming measures and/or a width restriction have been assessed to determine if they might be a priority for further consideration.

“The proposals did not meet the benchmark score to enable them to be taken forward.”

According to the report, Sussex Police data shows shows that there have been no crashes resulting in personal injury within Robertson’s Hill within the past three years, although there were two slight injury crashes recorded at its junction with Old London Road.

While officers are recommending the measures within the petition are not supported, they do say it could be eligible for community match funding.