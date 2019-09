Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd will not stand in the constituency at the next General Election.

A spokesman for Ms Rudd’s parliamentary office said: “Amber will not stand against the Hastings and Rye Conservative Association and their parliamentary candidate if there is a General Election.”

Ms Rudd resigned from the Conservative party and from her role as Work and Pensions Secretary on Saturday evening (September 7).

More to follow.