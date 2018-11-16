Amber Rudd returns to Cabinet: 'People of Hastings and Rye will be first priority'

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd said she is honoured to accept her new role of Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

On Friday afternoon (November 16), Ms Rudd was handed the role following Esther McVey's resignation earlier this week over the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Ms Rudd, who becomes the sixth Work and Pensions Secretary since March 2016, returns to Cabinet following her resignation as Home Secretary on April 30 in the wake of the Windrush scandal.

Speaking on her new position, Ms Rudd said: “I am honoured to have been offered the opportunity to serve in Government as the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

“Representing Hastings and Rye has given me the experience of witnessing what works well and what does not. That experience will help me make changes where needed. The people of Hastings and Rye will always be my first priority.

She added: “Having a welfare system that supports the most vulnerable, giving them the opportunity to build themselves up and progress in their lives is at the heart of what this Government is committed to.

“The Department for Work and Pensions provides support to around 20 million individuals, helping to achieve record employment, providing greater support for families, and getting almost 10 million people saving towards a secure retirement through Automatic Enrolment.

“It’s a great honour to be joining the Ministerial team to help deliver on major priorities for the department and Government as a whole. I look forward to the challenges ahead.”

