Actor Steve Coogan visits Hastings

Well-known actor Steve Coogan visited Hastings and Rye this weekend where he encouraged people to 'vote tactically'.

Mr Coogan appeared alongside Labour candidate Peter Chowney at Sunday's (December 8) education rally and Old Town mass canvass.

Steve Coogan with Peter Chowney in Hastings. Picture: Roberts Photographic

He said he supported 'tactical voting' as he urged people in Hastings and Rye to vote for Mr Chowney.

Speaking to the crowds, Mr Coogan said: "This election is more important than any other election, I think, because it's about your attitude to your fellow man. It's about the future of this country, in the way that no other election has been."

He said the purpose of his visit was to ensure people voted against Conservatives.

He added: "It's crucially important. It's cumulative. You get a critical mass and you can make a difference and there's everything to play for here."