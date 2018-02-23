Police watchdog appeals for witnesses to St Leonards car chase

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses following a police operation involving a number of vehicles in St Leonards.

An investigation was launched on February 14 after the incident was referred to the IOPC by Sussex Police following an attempted police stop of a car being driven by suspected offenders.

The stop took place at about 12.40pm on February 8, 2018, with vehicles driving along Hampden Mews, Southwater Road and London Road southwards towards the junction with Warrior Square where a collision with a parked car brought the incident to an end.

No one sustained injuries and police carried out three arrests.

The car police stopped was a white Skoda Superb, while police were driving un-marked vehicles.

IOPC investigators have visited the scene, secured CCTV footage of the incident from a number of sources and this week will be placing witness appeal boards at the scene and conducting follow-up inquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact us on warriorsquare@policeconduct.gov.uk or call 0800 029 4689.