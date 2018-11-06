Police warn: ‘leave a light on’ in burglary crackdown

Police are offering advice in a bid to tackle burglaries now that the evenings are darker.

Sussex Police’s Operation Magpie is a burglary prevention and awareness campaign.

There were 644 burglaries across its beat in September 2017. This fell to 518 in September 2018, it says.

A police spokesman said: “The autumn campaign aims to maintain this decrease, as well as raising awareness about how you can protect your own home.”

Police recommend:

* Leave some lights on if it will be dark before you get home.

* When you go out in the evening, always leave a light on in a room that can not be peered into from the road.

* Fit security lighting - either dusk to dawn energy efficient lighting that will come on automatically as dusk sets in, or infrared activated lighting which draws attention to movement.

Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry added : “Despite Sussex being one of the least likely areas of the country to be a victim of burglary, we still need to work together to ensure our dwellings and work premises are secure from intruders.

“At this time of year I would encourage people to remind themselves of our crime prevention advice, advertised through our flyers and social media messaging.

“Please also help us by recording details of your valuable property on the free to use “Immobilise” website.

“Tackling burglary is business as usual for our teams, and we will be focusing our resources across Sussex to undertake high visibility patrols and to provide crime prevention advice in selected areas.

“We’ll also aim to keep you up to date on our efforts to prosecute criminals linked to this type of crime via our local district social media accounts during the week.

“Of the 43 UK police forces, Sussex is rated as fifth highest in the national league table as one of the least likely places to live and be burgled.”