Police seeking wanted Hastings man

Police are seeking a Hastings man who is wanted for arrest after failing to appear at court.

Sussex Police say 27-year-old Xavier Montag, of Wellington Road, Hastings, is wanted for failing to appear at Lewes Crown Court and Reading Crown Court for drug offences.

Police say he also failed to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ for psychoactive substances and Hasting Magistrates’ for minor road traffic offences.

He is described as being white, 5ft 8in tall and slim with brown hair.

Police ask that if anyone sees Montag or has information on his whereabouts then they report online or call 101 quoting reference 277 of 06/08/2017. Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.