Police seeking information following two armed robberies in Hastings

A police investigation has been launched after two armed robberies took place in town in the same evening.

Between 8pm and 8.30pm on January 3, a group of six hooded male youths, at least one of whom was wearing a face mask, entered a property in Devonshire Road.

Police said they threatened the occupier with a baseball bat and ransacked the house. The group then escorted the man along South Terrace and St Andrews Square area to a second property, before making off.

At approximately 9pm, a group of three or four hooded men or boys, one of whom wore a baseball cap, stopped a man walking near the steps in Stonefield Road and threatened him at knifepoint in a failed attempt to steal his mobile phone and tablet.

Both victims were left very shaken by the events, the first of whom received minor injuries to his arm.

It is not known at this stage if the two incidents are related.

Anyone who saw a group of hooded youths in the area that evening, or who has any other information about the incidents, is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1299 of 03/01.