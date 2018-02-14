Police seek witnesses to knifepoint robbery in St Leonards

Police are appealing for witnesses to a knife point robbery at a shop in St Leonards.

According to Sussex Police, the incident took place at around 6.28pm on Monday (February 12) when two men entered Food City in Caves Road and demanded money. Police say at least one of the men was brandishing a knife.

Police say the shopkeeper managed to force the suspects away and they fled the scene with two bottles of alcohol, but no cash. He was left shaken but unhurt.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area, and a 17-year-old boy from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been released under investigation.

Police are also seeking a second suspect, who is described as white, of Mediterranean appearance, slim and wearing a black shiny North Face puffa jacket with a grey hood, dark trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1113 of 12/02.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.