Police seek wanted paedophile

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of paedophile who failed to turn up to his sentencing.

Sussex Police say Aaron Michael Rhys Wilson has a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear for sentencing after pleading guilty to 6 offences in 2017.

Wilson, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity at a property in St Leonards in January 2015.

Police say Wilson had arranged to meet an underage girl in St Leonards having made contact with her online from his home in Leicester.

Detective Constable Joanna Cooper said: “Wilson did not attend a pre-sentence review on December 15 and then his sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on January 12.

“He is from Leicester and his last known addresses were Paget Road and Dunton Street in the Frog Island area of Leicester. He is also known in Sinfin Avenue in the Shelton Lock area and Drewry Lane area of Derby.

“We have been working with Leicestershire and Derbyshire Police to locate him and we know he is deliberately avoiding us.

“We are appealing to anyone in Leicester or Derby who knows where he is to get in touch with us immediately online.”