Police are searching for a Hastings man in connection with an alleged offence of aggravated burglary.

Police say they are seeking 40-year-old Kevin Barden, from Hastings, who is described as white, about 6ft tall and stocky, with brown hair and green eyes.

Police ask anyone who sees him, or know where he may be, to call 101, or report it online, quoting serial 1118 of 18/02.