Police seek wanted Hastings man

Police are seeking a Hastings man after he failed to appear at court.

Police say 27-year-old Xavier Montag, of Wellington Road, Hastings, is wanted by Sussex Police for failing to appear at Lewes Crown Court and Reading Crown Court for drug offences.

He also failed to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ for psychoactive substances and Hasting Magistrates’ for minor road traffic offences.

He described as white, 5ft 8in tall and slim with brown hair.

If anyone sees Montag or has information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 277 of 06/08/2017. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.