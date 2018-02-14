Police seek information after attack on woman

Police have released an efit of a man who attacked and robbed a woman as she walked home in St Leonards last weekend.

Police say the incident took place outside the the Royal Victoria Hotel in East Ascent between 11.49pm on Friday (February 9) and 12 minutes after midnight the following day as the 20-year-old victim walked back from Warrior Square station.

Police say the victim was struck as she passed a metal staircase at the rear of the hotel, before she was thrown to the ground, punched in the face and subjected to indecent remarks. The man then stole her mobile phone and a bank card, police said.

The suspect is described as white, 6ft tall, in his mid-20s and with brown hair tied back in a pony tail. He was wearing a blue waxed jacket, dark trousers and white trainers. After the attack, police say, the suspect ran off through East Ascent, heading west.

Police say the victim declined medical treatment but was left badly shaken by the attack.

Anyone recognising the person in the efit, who witnessed the attack or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact police online or to phone 101, quoting serial 9 of 10/02. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.