Police respond to reports of UFOs over Hastings

Police in Hastings have responded to reports of UFOs over Hastings.

Members of the public had reported seeing odd lights in the sky recently and had called Sussex Police.

However a police spokesman confirmed: “Despite the reports we have received from members of the public regarding UFOs, a new airfield, King Kong and an invasion, we would like to reassure the Hastings and Rother community that the lights you may have seen in the sky at night belong to The Sussex Exchange venue and are part of their festive light display.

“This is due to end in the new year.”

The Sussex Exchange is a venue in Queensway in Hastings.

What did you think the lights were? Let us know in the Facebook comments or email hastings.observer@jpress.co.uk.