Police release new photos of missing teenagers with links to Hastings

Police have released fresh images in a bid to find two vulnerable teenagers with links to Hastings, who went missing from Thorpe Park last week.

Hafsa Mourdoude, aged 16, and Darcie Goobie, aged 14, are both from Dartford, in Kent, but have links to the East Sussex area, specifically Hastings.

Hafsa Mourdoude, 16, and Darcie Goobie, 14, went missing from Thorpe Park on October 26. Picture: Surrey Police

The pair were visiting Thorpe Park on an organised visit, on Friday (October 26) but left abruptly without speaking to the rest of their party, according to Surrey Police.

They are pictured on CCTV leaving the park at around 4.10pm and have not been seen since.

Hafsa is described as olive skinned, 5’5” tall, slim, with black wavy shoulder length hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a light blue denim jacket, orange lace body suit, black leggings and black trainers. She is believed to have orange trainers and silver sliders with her in a bag.

Darcie is described as olive skinned, 5’3” tall, medium build with black hair worn in a bun. When she was last seen she was wearing a short burgundy jacket with black fur-trimmed hood, black leggings and pink trainers. She was carrying a black bag.

Neither girl is believed to have a phone or money with them and police are particularly concerned as the girls do not know the local area and it is not clear why they have left the park.

They have links to Dartford, East Ham (London) and Hastings, however it is also possible that they have stayed in the Staines, Chertsey or Thorpe areas. It is not known if they have stayed together or split up, police said.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone has information that could help them find the girls – did you see them leaving Thorpe Park shortly after 4pm on Friday? Do you know which direction they were headed? Did you give them a lift or seen them at a local train station? Have you seen either of them since?

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police urgently on 101 (999 in an emergency) quoting reference PR/ 45180114519.