Police release CCTV of man wanted for interview

Police have released CCTV stills of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft from a Hastings man who is alleged to have been seriously assaulted.

Police say the man in this CCTV image (pictured) was seen near Lidl in Hastings town centre on the morning of Sunday, February 11 - just after the victim's bank card had been used to buy a packet of cheese strings in the store.

Police say the card belonged to a 68-year-old man who was attacked at his home in the West Hill area of Hastings in the early hours of Saturday, February 10.

The man in the CCTV images is not wanted in connection with the assault but, police say, is wanted for interview about the use of the card.

Police say the victim had spent much of the evening in French's night club and Club XS in the town before heading off home.

Between 4.30 and 5.30am he was subjected to a vicious assault resulting in severe facial injuries, police say. He had a deep laceration to his cheek, a fractured eye socket and cheek bones, cuts and bruising to his head and nose and a bleed on the brain. He was admitted to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings and later transferred to the Queen Victoria Hospital at East Grinstead. He has since returned home.

Investigator Leah Yoshida said: "The man in the picture is not suspected of being involved in the assault, but we want to interview him about the use of the card.

"If you know who he is or have any other information, please contact us online or call us on 101 quoting Operation Marcross."

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police say James Starnes, 20, a factory worker, of Lewis Road, St Leonards, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on 24 February charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the man at the address on February 10. Police say Starnes was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 23 March.