Police release CCTV images of suspect who tried to rob St Leonards betting shop

Detectives investigating an attempted robbery at a St Leonards betting shop have issued CCTV images of one of the suspects.

At 9pm on Saturday (March 31) a man entered Megabet bookmakers in Kings Road and approached a member of staff who was working on one of the gaming terminals.

Police said he demanded the takings, but the staff member refused and he managed to push the man out of the shop.

Nothing was taken and the staff member was unhurt.

Police added the suspect was carrying something in a bag and intimated that it was a gun, but it was not actually seen.

The suspect was then seen to walk off with a woman, who it is thought had been keeping watch outside the shop, and they both went up the steps leading from Kings Road to London Road.

Police said the man is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, and of slim build.

He was wearing an olive green full length jacket with the hood up, a black and white striped scarf around his neck, a pair of Soul Cal and Co trousers and a pair of black and white trainers.

The woman was wearing a floppy, cloth type cap, a dark jacket and large, gold coloured, hooped earrings.

Detective Constable Ian Dearling said: “This was a nasty incident but fortunately the member of staff was unharmed and nothing was taken.

“We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man from the images or who saw anything of what happened.

“Kings Road was very busy at the time, on the Easter weekend, and it is possible people may have seen the couple at the betting shop without realising what was happening.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1137 of 31/03.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.