Police are investigating a reported sexual assault on a woman in the area around White Rock Road and Falaise Road.

The victim told officers she was walking home from Robertson Street, Hastings, along Cambridge Road at around 7pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 31).

Police said she was approached by a man who allegedly pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Witnesses are asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 1150 of 31/01.