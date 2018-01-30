Police offering reward for information about wanted teenager

Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the location of a teenager wanted for failing to appear at court charged with theft of a vehicle.

Connor Mackay, 17, from Brighton, did not turn up at Brighton Magistrates Court on January 10 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police said Connor is believed to frequent Brighton and the St Leonards and Hastings areas.

He is white, 5ft 5ins tall, slim with short brown hair and facial hair.

Detective Inspector Simon Morgan said: “Connor has links to Hastings and we believe he has been staying in the area.

“We are offering a £500 reward for information about him which leads to his arrest.

“If anyone sees him or has any knowledge of where he is, please let us know immediately.”

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police immediately on 999.

Alternatively, call 101, quoting serial 881 of 17/01.